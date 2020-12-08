Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Digirad in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DRAD stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Digirad has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Digirad had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,577.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,354.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.52% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

