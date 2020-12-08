Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $2.13. Maiden shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 127,269 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.35% of Maiden worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

