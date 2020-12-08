Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $8.99 on Monday. Contura Energy has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Contura Energy by 148.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Contura Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

