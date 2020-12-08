Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $90.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,238 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 35.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.