ValuEngine Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CVGI has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $266.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

