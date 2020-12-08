Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.90

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $9.27. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 29,201 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.