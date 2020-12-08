Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CABA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $15.80 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

