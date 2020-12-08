Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $5.75. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 48,962 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.42.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.