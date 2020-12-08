BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BCRX stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

