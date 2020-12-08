BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.
BCRX stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
