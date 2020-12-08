AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

