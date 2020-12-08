CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of CFB opened at $10.01 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

