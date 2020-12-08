Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

