Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has $61.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

