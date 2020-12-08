Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at 140166

140166 downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.43.

NYSE:ACN opened at $249.30 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

