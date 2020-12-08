FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 72.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,626,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

