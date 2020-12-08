Bank of America Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HP. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.23.

HP opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

