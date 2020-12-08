Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $315.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

LAD opened at $293.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $310.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

