I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Shares of IMAB opened at $40.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $359,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $744,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

