Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.19.

NYSE:TOL opened at $49.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,856. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

