Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.26.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.