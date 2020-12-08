Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $42.82.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,349.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,812 shares of company stock worth $13,297,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FMR LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $9,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 555.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 535,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

