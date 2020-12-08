Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRNNF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $23.60 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.