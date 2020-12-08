Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $174.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $1,047,778 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

