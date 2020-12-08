Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Downgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.25.

NYSE:MTN opened at $280.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

