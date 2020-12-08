Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of IPPLF stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

