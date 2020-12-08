Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

KL stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,628,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,420,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

