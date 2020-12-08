Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $90.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

