Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $83.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $89.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

