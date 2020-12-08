GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $34.61 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.