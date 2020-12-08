Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

ABG opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 466,515 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,115,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after buying an additional 299,237 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 280,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

