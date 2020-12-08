Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FATE. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $83.77 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

