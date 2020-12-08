Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.82.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.31. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,539 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

