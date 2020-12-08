Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Downgraded by Investec to Sell

Investec lowered shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGKF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Aggreko alerts:

ARGKF stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.