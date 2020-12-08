Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of WWW opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

