Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

