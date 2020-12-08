Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Galera Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GRTX stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,959,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,549,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,060 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

