Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

