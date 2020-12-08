Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $3.33. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Mesoblast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

