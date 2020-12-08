PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.89

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.89 and traded as high as $112.54. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.49, with a volume of 292,363 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,742,000 after buying an additional 85,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,402,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter.

