Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 53,506 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.