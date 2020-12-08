Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 53,506 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

