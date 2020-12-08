Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.32. Envela shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 70,731 shares changing hands.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.