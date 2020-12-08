Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.03. Big Banc Split shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 8,400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

