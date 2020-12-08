Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.65

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $27.85. Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 297,992 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FTT. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

