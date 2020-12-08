Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $16.13. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 41,598 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$622.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,830.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

