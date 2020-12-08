5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.45. 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 15,925 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.