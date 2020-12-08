Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $4.33. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 3,978,850 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -4.40%.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,000 shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,308,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,887,572.60. Insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966 over the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

