Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $6.95. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 402,647 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$133.45 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.35%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

