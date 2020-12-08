Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.11

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $23.63. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 3,397,144 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$833.02 million and a PE ratio of -23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 3.1242135 EPS for the current year.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.