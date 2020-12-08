Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $10.71. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 82,473 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.45 million and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.