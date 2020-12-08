GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.65. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 130,429 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

